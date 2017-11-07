Griezmann Supposedly Wants Barcelona Move if They Promise to Treat Him as Talisman Ahead of Messi

Antoine Griezmann will only move to Barcelona next summer if the club agree to treat him as their next talisman, ahead of the iconic Lionel Messi.

That is the bold claim made by Diario Gol, who state that the Frenchman has emerged as the number one target for the Blaugrana given the apparent decline of Luis Suarez at the Nou Camp.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

The Uruguayan striker is going through a run of bad form having hit just three goals in 11 appearances in all competitions, and he has also had to deflect crticism about his weight.

Diario Gol say that Griezmann has his eye on a move to Barca, but will only complete the switch if he is given assurances he will be the main man, which seems ludicrous given the contributions of Messi to the club.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Barca have acquired a strong contingent of French players at the club in recent years, having lured Ludovic Giuly, Thierry Henry, Jeremy Mathieu, Samuel Umtiti, Lucas Digne and Ousmane Dembele to name a few.

The latter three are viewed by club officials as potential major players in a possible deal for Griezmann, who knows them well through the national team.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the forward over the next six months, with Manchester United thought to still be keen on bringing him to Old Trafford after failing last summer because of Atletico Madrid's upheld transfer ban.

