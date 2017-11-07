Jamie Carragher Blasts Fans for Lack of Conviction in Touting British Managers for Top Jobs

By 90Min
November 07, 2017

Jamie Carragher has taken to Twitter to blast fans for the widespread appeals for British managers to be considered for top jobs.

The Liverpool legend is of the belief that people are being false because they wouldn't take said managers at their own club if it came to it.

He wrote on the social media site: "It seems everyone is desperate for British managers to get a chance, just not at their club!"

Carragher, who aired his opinion at 11:14am on Tuesday morning, appeared to be referencing the news that West Ham have just sacked Slaven Bilic and replaced him with David Moyes - a British manager.

A large proportion of Irons supporters have flocked to forums and social sites to express their displeasure with the appointment, labelling it as an 'acception of failure'.

Moyes enjoyed a terrific spell as Everton manager from 2002-2013, but tarnished his name after being sacked by Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland.

He has been given a six month contract at the London Stadium and will be tasked with guiding the club well away from the relegation zone.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters