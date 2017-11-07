Jamie Carragher Blasts Fans for Lack of Conviction in Touting British Managers for Top Jobs

Jamie Carragher has taken to Twitter to blast fans for the widespread appeals for British managers to be considered for top jobs.

The Liverpool legend is of the belief that people are being false because they wouldn't take said managers at their own club if it came to it.

It seems everyone is desperate for British managers to get a chance, just not at their club! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 7, 2017

He wrote on the social media site: "It seems everyone is desperate for British managers to get a chance, just not at their club!"

Carragher, who aired his opinion at 11:14am on Tuesday morning, appeared to be referencing the news that West Ham have just sacked Slaven Bilic and replaced him with David Moyes - a British manager.

A large proportion of Irons supporters have flocked to forums and social sites to express their displeasure with the appointment, labelling it as an 'acception of failure'.

Moyes enjoyed a terrific spell as Everton manager from 2002-2013, but tarnished his name after being sacked by Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland.

He has been given a six month contract at the London Stadium and will be tasked with guiding the club well away from the relegation zone.