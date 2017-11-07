Napoli Ace Hamsik Believes Man City Match Affected Team 'Physically & Mentally'

By 90Min
November 07, 2017

Proceeding Napoli's 4-2 Champions League defeat to high-flying Manchester City at home, Napoli skipper, Marek Hamsik, believes that his side have been affected both "physically and mentally."

The Naples outfit these days have the resources and quality to challenge for the highest honours and were extremely disappointed to draw away at 11th placed Chievo on Sunday. Despite this, Maurizio Sarri's side still sit atop the Italian League with 32 points - a point clear of Juventus on 31.

The Slovakian international has his own theory as to why Napoli failed to extend their lead at the top of the table, in the quest for their elusive third league title.

Dino Panato/GettyImages

While speaking to football expert Gianluca Di Marzio the talented midfielder revealed: "The Champions League game against City wore us out both physically and mentally, I think it showed against Chievo."

Despite the result, Hamsik is proud of the teams achievements: "We are still on the top of the table and we haven't lost in 24 games. I'm not satisfied with the draw but game like these can happen during a season."

"I think that our supporters can be happy with what we've done so far, we haven't lost a game in the league yet and we play good football."

When asked about Manchester City, the 30-year-old showed regrets stating: "They are one of the best teams in Europe and they are not easy to beat. But I think that at San Paolo the result could have been different."

If Napoli want to stay ahead of their ever-present counterparts in Turin, then they will need to chalk off the result against the Citizens and get back to playing their best football. Sarri's side also need to find a way to replicate their league form in the Champions League, if they want to pip Shakhtar Donetsk to a qualifying spot in Group F.

