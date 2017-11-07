Napoli Manager Maurizio Sarri Claims Gli Azzurri Need to Win 'Without Being Brilliant'

By 90Min
November 07, 2017

Maurizio Sarri is crafting one of the most exciting sides in European football and playing an illustrious brand of football, with the Italian League leaders Napoli.


Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne, Jose Callejon and Captain, Marek Hamsik, are firing on all cylinders in the Serie A this season and are currently top of the table on 32 points - chasing that elusive third league title.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Since the 4-2 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League, it seems as though the Naples outfit have gone slightly off the boil though, with Hamsik confirming suspicions that: "The Champions League game against City wore us [Napoli] out both physically and mentally."

This was clear to see in the following fixture - Napoli's frustrating 0-0 draw to 11th placed Chievo on Sunday.


The Partenopei coach agrees that his side are fatigued and is just satisfied that Napoli still sit a point clear of Turin counterparts Juventus going into the international break. When they come back however, he will expect more from his players.

According to Forza Italian Football Sarri carries some concern that his team aren't winning when they're not at their best:

"This draw does not make me angry. From a tactical point of view, we played an extraordinary game without giving anything to our opponents. Unfortunately, we made it to the last game of this cycle [between international breaks] and got tired."

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

The Italian explained: "This was where we had to improve, as for the first half of last season, we were a team who either played at 100 per cent or didn’t win games. We had been improving. The other step forward would be to win games even when we aren’t particularly sharp"

"In this regard, we are missing two physical players in Faouzi Ghoulam and Arkadiusz Milik."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters