Napoli Manager Maurizio Sarri Claims Gli Azzurri Need to Win 'Without Being Brilliant'

Maurizio Sarri is crafting one of the most exciting sides in European football and playing an illustrious brand of football, with the Italian League leaders Napoli.





Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne, Jose Callejon and Captain, Marek Hamsik, are firing on all cylinders in the Serie A this season and are currently top of the table on 32 points - chasing that elusive third league title.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Since the 4-2 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League, it seems as though the Naples outfit have gone slightly off the boil though, with Hamsik confirming suspicions that: "The Champions League game against City wore us [Napoli] out both physically and mentally."

This was clear to see in the following fixture - Napoli's frustrating 0-0 draw to 11th placed Chievo on Sunday.





The Partenopei coach agrees that his side are fatigued and is just satisfied that Napoli still sit a point clear of Turin counterparts Juventus going into the international break. When they come back however, he will expect more from his players.

According to Forza Italian Football Sarri carries some concern that his team aren't winning when they're not at their best:

"This draw does not make me angry. From a tactical point of view, we played an extraordinary game without giving anything to our opponents. Unfortunately, we made it to the last game of this cycle [between international breaks] and got tired."

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

The Italian explained: "This was where we had to improve, as for the first half of last season, we were a team who either played at 100 per cent or didn’t win games. We had been improving. The other step forward would be to win games even when we aren’t particularly sharp"

"In this regard, we are missing two physical players in Faouzi Ghoulam and Arkadiusz Milik."