New West Ham Boss Moyes Defends Managerial Record After Hammers Fans' Criticism

David Moyes has called on West Ham's fanbase to give him a chance to show his managerial credentials after he was installed as the club's new manager.

The Scot replaces the outgoing Slaven Bilic, who was sacked on Monday, but social media reaction to his appointment has already drawn criticism from the Hammers' support.

Speaking to talkSPORT after his unveiling in London, Moyes expressed his happiness at being handed the chance to manager such an illustrious club before he defended his managerial record since leaving Everton in May 2013.

West Ham fans have been so divided over the last year or so. It is nice to see us all unite in disbelief that David Moyes will manage us — Cartlon Cole (@_CarltonCole9) November 6, 2017

He said: "I'm thrilled to be back in the game. It is a massive club, West Ham. It is a well-established club, a well-run football club, so I am looking forward to getting my teeth into it and obviously the job is to make sure we get wins and get ourselves up the league.

"Everybody has opinions. I have opinions when I go to watch teams and games as well. Everyone is entitled to that. I think my record would stand up to most.

"I have only managed five clubs in my career. I could probably give you reasons for most of them. The most recent one [at Sunderland] was the wrong choice by me.

David Moyes has some 🔥 options for his #NewLinkedInProfilePic 😂 pic.twitter.com/rzT1lfslSr — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 7, 2017

"Hopefully, I will show everybody what I am really like. I have probably got one of the best win records in the Premier League."

Moyes has only been handed a short contract of six months to see if he is the right man to lead West Ham forward, and the 54-year-old admitted that he was okay with penning a deal of that length given the circumstances.

He added: "We've done a contract which suits both parties, we are all comfortable with it. Let's get the job done and then talk at the end of the year."