Premier League Target Cenk Tosun Claims He Is 'Happy' Summer Move to Crystal Palace Fell Through

For many players, the desire to move to the Premier League is top of the list. However, Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun has claimed he is 'happy' a summer move to struggling Crystal Palace did not materialise, as he has since enjoyed some of his best form in the Super Lig and Champions League.

As reported by Football London, via Turkish outlet Milliyet, Tosun - who is an apparent January target of several Premier League clubs - was the subject of a failed £12m move from the Eagles last summer, but he is definitely not rueing the way things worked out.

Cenk Tosun in Group G:



Games 4

Goals 4

Assists 1



How many #UCL goals for the Beşiktaş striker this season? 💪 pic.twitter.com/MkDoRIRybL — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 1, 2017

Tosun's form has fired Besiktas to the top of their Champions League group, unbeaten in group G with ten points from four games, while Crystal Palace are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League after failing to win any of their first seven fixtures.

"About my transfer to Crystal Palace, I can say that I’m very happy the move failed," admitted Tosun.

"Because I get to stay at the club and I am doing very well at the moment in both the league and Champions League."

With star forward Christian Benteke injured, it is likely Roy Hodgson will enter the transfer market again in January for reinforcements, and reports claim that Tosun could be back on the wish list.

The German-born 26-year-old has proved what an asset he can be for Besiktas, smashing in nine goals in fourteen games across all competitions.

Besiktas President Warns English Teams That Attacking Star Cenk Tosun Won't Come Cheap https://t.co/ysw82PuixE — 90min (@90min_Football) October 30, 2017

Now with a barrage of goals domestically and in against Europe's elite, rumours are mounting that Tottenham, Newcastle and Everton have now all entered the battle for his signature.