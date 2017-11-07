Premier League Target Cenk Tosun Claims He Is 'Happy' Summer Move to Crystal Palace Fell Through

By 90Min
November 07, 2017

For many players, the desire to move to the Premier League is top of the list. However, Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun has claimed he is 'happy' a summer move to struggling Crystal Palace did not materialise, as he has since enjoyed some of his best form in the Super Lig and Champions League.

As reported by Football London, via Turkish outlet Milliyet, Tosun - who is an apparent January target  of several Premier League clubs - was the subject of a failed £12m move from the Eagles last summer, but he is definitely not rueing the way things worked out.

Tosun's form has fired Besiktas to the top of their Champions League group, unbeaten in group G with ten points from four games, while Crystal Palace are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League after failing to win any of their first seven fixtures. 

"About my transfer to Crystal Palace, I can say that I’m very happy the move failed," admitted Tosun. 

"Because I get to stay at the club and I am doing very well at the moment in both the league and Champions League."

With star forward Christian Benteke injured, it is likely Roy Hodgson will enter the transfer market again in January for reinforcements, and reports claim that Tosun could be back on the wish list.

The German-born 26-year-old has proved what an asset he can be for Besiktas, smashing in nine goals in fourteen games across all competitions.

Now with a barrage of goals domestically and in against Europe's elite, rumours are mounting that Tottenham, Newcastle and Everton have now all entered the battle for his signature.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters