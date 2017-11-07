Rafael Benitez Admits Newcastle Were Close to Signing Tammy Abraham This Summer

By 90Min
November 07, 2017

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez claims that the club were close to agreeing a deal to sign Tammy Abraham this summer.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, prior to Newcastle's late 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday, Benitez admitted that a deal couldn't be completed between the two parties, which eventually left Abraham to complete his season-long loan move to Swansea.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Benitez stated: "We knew that he (Abraham) was a player with potential and could go with the national team now or in the future. He was with the Under-21's.

"Yes Abraham could have been here, but he's not here."

Abraham made a name for himself last season, scoring 23 goals in 41 appearances whilst on loan at Bristol City. 

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

This led to a summer scramble for the signature of the Chelsea youngster, who wanted regular Premier League football. 

Since his loan to Swansea this season, Abraham has flourished under Paul Clement, scoring four Premier League goals for the Swans so far, leading to a first call-up to the full England national side for their upcoming friendlies against Germany and Brazil. 

Despite missing out of Abraham this summer, Benitez is pleased with the striking options at his disposal, having the likes of Ayoze Perez, Dwight Gayle and summer signing Joselu at his disposal, hoping to develop them whilst at St James' Park. 

He continued, stating: "We have to ensure we improve our players."

Soccer

