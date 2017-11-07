Stoke Boss Mark Hughes Insists He Won't Sell 'Frustrated' Peter Crouch Before End of the Season

By 90Min
November 07, 2017

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has rubbished speculation that he is set to sell Peter Crouch before the end of the current season.

The striker is out of contract at the end of the season, and there had been rumours that Hughes had been preparing to cash in on him.

As reported by the Daily Star, Hughes feels that Crouch can still bring something to his squad, as has been proved by his three Premier League goals so far this season, despite not starting a single game.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

He said: "He gets frustrated. I understand that. Basically I'd say, 'Tough, you're staying'. He needs to stay here. He's unique in terms of what he gives us and obviously he's still very adept at what he does.

"He's very effective and I know a lot of clubs would love to have Peter so we're pleased he's here. There's no reason for him to leave. I haven't seen any diminishing of his powers - that's credit to him."

Crouch managed to get on the scoresheet at the weekend with an equaliser against Leicester City in the 2-2 draw at the bet365 Stadium.

The Potters have made an average start to the new season and sit 14th on 12 points - three above West Ham who occupy the final relegation spot.

