Toffees Chiefs Turn to Allardyce & Shakespeare to Salvage Everton's Torrid Start to the Season

Everton are reportedly looking to bring in former Crystal Palace and West Ham manager Sam Allardyce until the end of the season to bring even a hint of stability to a highly turbulent campaign so far.

Having lost six of their opening eleven games, Everton fans have grown tired of dispirited performances and underachieving big signings after an overhaul of the squad in the summer.

Everton fans will be hoping the 3-2 victory over Watford on the weekend was a sign of things to come, with the players showing some much needed passion that has been lacking so far this season.

As reported by The Sun, Everton are looking to offer Allardyce a short term contract that would see him in charge for the remainder of the season, while former Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare, who was recently sacked by the Foxes last month, would become Sam Allardyce's number two.

Allardyce is tipped to become Everton boss in the coming days, with a £100k-a-week deal reportedly agreed.

Everton had approached Watford manager Marco Silva about potentially taking over in Merseyside, but the Hornets' head man is instead committed to his side after an impressive start to the season.

Everton fans will be eager to see what effect fresh management will have on the squad, whose quality certainly doesn't reflect their current position in 15th place.

Should Allardyce take over in the coming days, his first game in charge could potentially be against former side Crystal Palace.