Van Dijk Insists He Is 'Happy' at Southampton Following Failed Liverpool Move

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk says he is ‘happy’ at the club and is ‘giving 100%’, just three months after trying to force a move away from the south coast.

The Dutch international was strongly linked with a move to Liverpool during the summer transfer window, with a reported deal worth over £50m on the cards after handing in a transfer request.

However, the move failed to materialise, and the 26-year-old continues to play for the Saints, but was stripped of the captaincy and forced to train alone after fan backlash.

Now Van Dijk, who returned to the side in September, says he’s happy playing for Southampton, but dodged any straight answer on his future beyond this season.

Speaking to the Daily Star, he said: “Firstly, I don't think it's appropriate to comment on anything that happened before.

“But I am giving 100 per cent for the club. I work hard every day, I help my team-mates, I'm positive and I want to win every game.”

Southampton face Liverpool at Anfield following the international break, but Mauricio Pellegrino’s side will return following their recent 1-0 defeat to Burnley.

The result has left Southampton in 13th place in the Premier League following their opening 11 matches, but they will be desperate to bounce back after the latest set of international fixtures.

With Liverpool's defence heavily criticised at the moment, Van Dijk's potential addition in the future could turn Liverpool into a real threat at the top of the table.

“I am happy and that's the most important thing, so we will just see what happens.”