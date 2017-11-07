VIDEO: Juventus Post Epic Tribute Video to Andrea Pirlo After Italian Announces Retirement

By 90Min
November 07, 2017

Juventus have posted an epic tribute to their former midfield maestro Andrea Pirlo, after the Italian announced his retirement from football on Monday.

The 38-year-old has spent the last few years taking it easy in America, turning out for MLS side New York City FC after a hugely successful stint with the Bianconeri between 2012 and 2015.

And now, the Turin outfit have created an 'ode to Pirlo' video to the Italian legend - showing fans exactly what he offered to the side despite being the wrong side of 30.

The video just about sums Pirlo up as a player - a creative master.

Through balls, crosses, free-kicks were his bread and butter; the man was so influential on the pitch that he barely had to move in order to make a massive impact in a match - just throw it back to Euro 2012 and you have a prime example.

The serial winner managed 164 appearances with Juventus, winning the Serie A title in each of his seasons with the Italian side, as well as the Coppa Italia in 2015 and the Supercoppa Italiana in 2012 and 2013.

Juventus aren't the only side to have paid tribute to their former man. Throughout his career, Pirlo impressed millions - and holds a very strong claim for being one of the best of his generation purely through his passing ability and vision - not to mention his deadliness from dead ball situations. Again, Euro 2012 - the penalty shootout against England - Pirlo panenka'd Joe Hart out of nowhere, cool as a cucumber.

Andrea Pirlo - forever etched into footballing history.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters