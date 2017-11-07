VIDEO: Juventus Post Epic Tribute Video to Andrea Pirlo After Italian Announces Retirement

Juventus have posted an epic tribute to their former midfield maestro Andrea Pirlo, after the Italian announced his retirement from football on Monday.

The 38-year-old has spent the last few years taking it easy in America, turning out for MLS side New York City FC after a hugely successful stint with the Bianconeri between 2012 and 2015.

And now, the Turin outfit have created an 'ode to Pirlo' video to the Italian legend - showing fans exactly what he offered to the side despite being the wrong side of 30.

The video just about sums Pirlo up as a player - a creative master.

Through balls, crosses, free-kicks were his bread and butter; the man was so influential on the pitch that he barely had to move in order to make a massive impact in a match - just throw it back to Euro 2012 and you have a prime example.

The serial winner managed 164 appearances with Juventus, winning the Serie A title in each of his seasons with the Italian side, as well as the Coppa Italia in 2015 and the Supercoppa Italiana in 2012 and 2013.

Juventus aren't the only side to have paid tribute to their former man. Throughout his career, Pirlo impressed millions - and holds a very strong claim for being one of the best of his generation purely through his passing ability and vision - not to mention his deadliness from dead ball situations. Again, Euro 2012 - the penalty shootout against England - Pirlo panenka'd Joe Hart out of nowhere, cool as a cucumber.

10 🔴⚫ seasons

2 🏆 #UCL

2 🏆 #UEFASuperCup

1 🏆 FIFA Club World Cup

2 🇮🇹 Scudetto

1 🇮🇹 Super Cup

1 🇮🇹 Cup

All the best @Pirlo_official! pic.twitter.com/QH8Pg2hCyS — AC Milan (@acmilan) November 6, 2017

A world class legendary career @Pirlo_official 👏🏻 He played the game, beautifully. And FIFA apparently 🤔 This we need to discuss...Ready? 🎮👑 pic.twitter.com/G1i3zzgli9 — Marc ter Stegen (@mterstegen1) November 6, 2017

Andrea Pirlo announces his retirement from football.



The nicknames say it all...



Architect

Metronome

Professor

Maestro

Mozart pic.twitter.com/EPlNZn1X9t — UEFA EURO (@UEFAEURO) November 6, 2017

Love this little anecdote from Clarence Seedorf. Perfectly captures Andrea Pirlo’s brilliance. #GrazieMaestro pic.twitter.com/ewLeMqpJqu — Anthony Lopopolo (@sportscaddy) November 6, 2017

Andrea Pirlo - forever etched into footballing history.