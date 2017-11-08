Angel Di Maria & Lucas Moura Facing PSG Exit With Club Fearful of Serious FFP Punishment

Paris Saint-Germain are concerned that they could face severe punishment after French radio station RMC Sport revealed details of the club's financial situation.

The Ligue 1 leaders are reportedly €80m short of complying with Financial Fair Play regulations after their summer spending spree.

Neymar was signed from Barcelona in a world record €222m deal, while Kylian Mbappe and Dani Alves were also brought in.

PSG have been under investigation by UEFA since September 1, and appeared at the administrative body's headquarters last month.

The issues were believed to have been resolved, but there are now fears that the club could be sanctioned for their summer spending.

PSG will be able to complete this season's Champions League campaign, although it could be that they are barred from the competition next season.

Les Parisiens are now left with something of a dilemma. The likes of Angel Di Maria and Lucas Moura could be sold in January to raise funds, but clubs will be aware of their need to sell and will likely prove hard negotiators as a result.

The FFP investigation into PSG is expected to be completed by the end of the year, at which point the results will be revealed.

An announcement of the result will be in late January or early February, which will give PSG time to address the problem in the transfer window.

UEFA are not expected to impose a financial penalty, and any punishment will be connected to the Champions League.