Corinthians Presidential Candidate Hints at Ronaldo Director Role Ahead of February Election

By 90Min
November 08, 2017

Legendary striker Ronaldo could be set for a surprise return to Corinthians as a director if the club's former president wins the presidential election next February.

Andres Danchez told Brazilian news outlet Estadao (h/t the Sun) that he would bring the world famous goalscorer back to his old stomping ground in a non-playing capacity if he was successfully re-installed as Corinthians's president.

The Sao Paulo-based giants will hold a vote over who should become the new custodian of the club in three months' time, and Sanchez has sought a way to win votes by stating his desire to bring Ronaldo back home.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

He said: "If I'm a candidate and can win the election, Ronaldo will be at Corinthians. The position will be chosen later, but because of his ability it will be high up.

"Ronaldo has never been far from Corinthians. He is a person who has always contributed and was close to Corinthians, acting positively. He is very competent in everything he does."

Ronaldo turned out for Corinthians in the final two years of his illustrious playing career between January 2009 and February 2011 before retiring from professional football.

The Rio de Janeiro-born superstar netted 21 times in 40 appearances for his former side before he brought the curtain down on a remarkable career in the game.

Ronaldo, now 41 years of age, played in four different countries for seven different clubs, and lifted 17 trophies during his time on the pitch - titles that included two World Cups, two La Liga trophies and the now defunct UEFA Cup.

