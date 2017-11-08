Declan Rice & Reece Oxford Among 5 Young West Ham Stars Who Could Be Forced Out in January

West Ham are now a club in transition, having replaced Slaven Bilic with David Moyes this week.

And according to a story in the Mirror, the club could be on the verge of offloading some of their brightest young talents in order to reshape a struggling squad.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Moyes - who was unable to save Sunderland from the drop after joining them, due to the organisation being in debt and lacking the resources to bring in more talent - is said to be wary of falling into a similar pit at West Ham and is ready to sell a few players in order to raise funds.

Declan Rice, Reece Oxford, Reece Burke, Domingos Quina and Josh Cullen are all reportedly being considered as it relates to exits.

Rice, 18, has been tipped for stardom. And having made a few first-team appearances for the Hammers, the starlet is being monitored by several other clubs, including Arsenal.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Oxford, one of the most highly-rated young English defenders, is currently out on loan at Borrussia Monchengladbach, while Burke and Cullen have been quite impressive on their loan spells at Bolton.

Quina, who is only 17, was also sought out by Arsenal and Manchester United before joining West Ham, and is obviously quite the talent.

The Hammers are said to be very reluctant to get rid of their young stars, but they are also very desperate to remain in the Premier League past the end of the season and will do whatever they deem necessary to survive.