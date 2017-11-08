Luis Suarez Reveals What Kind of Impact Neymar's Departure Has Had on Barcelona

Luis Suarez has lifted the lid on the impact that Neymar's departure has had on Barcelona - both on and off the pitch.

The striker exclusively spoke to Sport about a range of topics, covering his current poor run of goalscoring form and whether Barca's players discuss potential new signings in the dressing room.

Suarez's comments about Neymar will naturally draw many fans' attentions, however, given how the Brazilian superstar's acrimonious departure from Catalonia to join Paris Saint-Germain played out over the summer.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

The Uruguay international and former teammate of the world's most expensive signing, though, opted to give a mature answer when he was quizzed on Neymar leaving Camp Nou and explained how the 25-year-old's loss has been felt on the field and off it.

Suarez said: "We miss Ney a lot on the pitch, but more off it, because he was special. He's said it. We had a lot of fun.

"He transmits happiness and joy all of the time. He was important for us. He's playing for another team now but I don't hold it against him, the opposite. I tried to convince him to stay because I think here's the best place for him, but it's a decision he had to take.

PSG star Neymar returns to Barcelona to visit Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. https://t.co/6KDXJTk3P8 — FC Barcelona News (@Barca) October 29, 2017

"It's come out that he regrets leaving. Not at all. Ney is mature enough to know if he regrets leaving and he would say it himself, it doesn't need to be said by other people."

Suarez also offered his verdict on the differences between the coaching methods of current La Blaugrana boss Ernesto Valverde and ex-manager Luis Enrique as he described the former's calming influence as a key factor in Barcelona's good form this term.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

He added: "Training is different because each coach has their own style of work. I always adapt because at the end of the day coaches look for the best for their players.

"You can tell that they [Valverde and his assistant José Antonio Pozanco] have played before and know the players and the club well. The manager has surprised me in a good way, due to his relationship with the squad, how he talks and how he lives.

"Luis Enrique had a similar way of playing [to coaching]. Valverde's more relaxed when he speaks to you because he's a coach with more experience and he knows how to treat the players."