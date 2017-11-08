Mauricio Pochettino: Harry Kane Will Be Fit to Face Arsenal in North London Derby

Harry Kane will miss England's upcoming friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

By 90Min
November 08, 2017

Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Harry Kane will be fit to face Arsenal after the international break, according to Sky Sports.

The 24-year-old was left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad for upcoming friendlies against Germany and Brazil after picking up a hamstring injury.

Kane missed Spurs' 1-0 defeat to Manchester United last month and was forced off the pitch early, partly down to a heavy challenge from Timothy Fosu-Mensah, in their narrow victory over Crystal Palace at the weekend.

"He received a kick in his knee but don't worry, he will be available in the next game," Pochettino said.

Kane's return for the North London Derby will be a huge boost for Tottenham, with the England international often proving to be decisive in recent clashes with Arsenal.

For the Gunners, the news that Kane will be fit in time for their hosting of Tottenham will not bring home fans any comfort. 

Having seen their side concede 16 goals in just 11 games this season, Arsenal's defence will now have to try and contain one of the best strikers in Europe.

