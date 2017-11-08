Patrice Evra Set for Talks With Marseille to Decide His Future After Kicking Fan

By 90Min
November 08, 2017

Patrice Evra is set for talks with Marseille on Friday to decide his future after he kicked a fan prior to a Europa League game last week, the Ligue 1 official website have reported.

The Frenchman was suspended after he hit out at the supporter and the incident has since gone viral.

Evra is facing a charge of violent conduct from UEFA, has been chastised by some Marseille fans, and could now be set for an imminent exit.

The 36-year-old has since taken to social media to thank the 'real' Marseille fans for supporting him.

It is not yet clear what was said to provoke Evra, whether it be racial or general abuse or neither.

His future is now shrouded in doubt given the furore surrounding the incident, and it could be that the meeting on Friday brings to an end his Marseille career.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

"This was unacceptable behaviour, from both the player and the supporters," Marseille's American owner Frank McCourt told La Provence newspaper, quoted by Sky Sports.


"It's not something that we can tolerate at Marseille, it's as simple as that. It's a very regrettable incident and it is really a pity to see a great player like Patrice pushed to a point where he behaves like that."

Marseille fans held up a giant banner before Sunday's match against Caen saying: "We don't want you in our colours anymore. Evra get lost."

