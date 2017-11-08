Portuguese Midfielder Open to PSG Move After Finding Lack of Game Time in Milan

By 90Min
November 08, 2017

João Mário has refused to rule out a January move to Paris Saint-Germain, admitting that there is still 'a lot of time left' before the transfer window reopens, according to Calcio Mercato.

The former Sporting CP midfielder moved to Inter in 2016, setting the Nerazzurri back £36m. Despite an impressive maiden campaign in Italy, where Mário registered 30 Serie A appearances, the 24-year-old has had limited playing time this season.

"Obviously, I would like to play more, as there are many players who play the same position as me, but I can not do anything," the Portuguese star said about his current game time.

"The voices from Paris Saint-Germain are normal. I always stay focused, I do not get distracted because I'm used to it. 

"We'll see, now I think it's still early, there 's still a lot of time left before the January market and I'll see what's going to happen and then make a decision on what's best for my career."

Mário would be a fantastic addition to the Paris Saint-Germain squad, especially considering the current transition the French giants are going through. However, any potential move would likely rest on players leaving the club before any more big money signings can be made.

