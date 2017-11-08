Rafa Benitez Reassures Fans Over Form and TV Money Will Help Newcastle 'Compete' Again

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has revealed he is calm about his side's current situation and admits struggles were to be expected in their return to the top-flight.

The former Liverpool coach insists results and performances shall improve in the near future as the squad adjust to being back in the Premier League.

The Magpies finished 18th last time they were in the Premier League and were subsequently relegated - three points adrift of safety behind Sunderland. However, they managed to seal promotion at the first attempt, while rivals Sunderland went the other way.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Rumours of a takeover have been circulating the club for weeks, but Benitez has been assured funds will be allocated to improve the squad in January, regardless if such a move materialises or not.

The Spaniard assured fans Newcastle will soon stabilise and be competing with those around them and has asked for calmness.

Speaking via the Chronicle, Benitez stated, "After some months, this team will be stronger because they continue to work very hard.

"Then we will stay in the Premier League, we'll get the money from the TV and we can compete against teams we couldn't this year because of wages and transfers."

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The Newcastle manager then went on to say: "We're in a really good position. We have to enjoy it and stay calm and support the team. We're not at the bottom of the table. It could be worse and could be better, but we must stay calm."

Newcastle sit 11th in the league, having won four of their eleven matches. The club recently defeated Crystal Palace, but have since succumbed to narrow, back-to-back defeats against Burnley and Bournemouth.

Benitez goes onto clarify the struggles: "Can you guarantee we'll score goals? No, you can't because other teams set themselves up to defend.

11 - Newcastle United have lost all of their last 11 away league matches played on a Monday. Manic. pic.twitter.com/uQicQNeawY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 30, 2017

"We'll have to learn that we are a team working hard and giving everything for the fans and the club. Home and away, they appreciate that."

"But the real fans were upset on September 1 because we didn't have a massive transfer window," recalls Benitez. "The only way now for us to compete and stay in the Premier League this year is to stick together."

Newcastle's next match is a daunting trip at Old Trafford against Manchester United on Saturday evening.