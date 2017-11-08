AS Roma Wonderkid Slapped With Fine After Admitting He Craves Man Utd Transfer

By 90Min
November 08, 2017

Czech Republic star Patrik Schick has been finned by AS Roma after admitting that he was already thinking about being "paid even better" at one of Europe's biggest clubs, according to Sportmediaset (via TEAMtalk).

Roma's sporting director Ramón Rodríguez Verdejo, commonly known as Monchi, met with club president James Pallotta to discuss an appropriate course of action for the young forward. 

The pair decided that a fine would be a sufficient punishment for Schick, with Roma's manager, Eusebio Di Francesco, also expected to have a meeting with the striker in the near future.

"I am proud to be here and I’ve never thought to leave," Schick wrote on Instagram in an attempt to smooth things over with the fans. "I will do my best to return to action as soon as possible. I only want one thing: do the best for Roma, forza Roma!"

The 21-year-old, who joined Roma on loan from Sampdoria after seeing a summer move to Juventus collapse, said that he hopes to secure a move to Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester United in the next few years.

"I hope to be able to transfer in a few years to an even better club, where I will be paid even better,” Schick told Czech publication Reporter. "There are a few clubs, such as Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester United."

Schick emerged as one of the Serie A's most promising players last season after scoring 13 goals across all competitions for Sampdoria.

However, the young striker has suffered from injuries this season and has made just one appearance for Roma, being deployed on the right-wing in a 3-0 victory over Hellas Verona.

