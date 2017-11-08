Southampton Shortlist Man City Flop as Striker Search Continues on the South Coast

Mauricio Pellegrino is considering a move for former Manchester City striker Stevan Jovetic in January, having seen his Southampton side register just nine Premier League goals this season, according to the Mirror.

The Montenegrin striker was snapped up by reigning French champions AS Monaco during the summer, however, Jovetic is understood to be frustrated at the Stade Louis II and could be persuaded to ditch Ligue 1 football in January.

Southampton are struggling for goals this season, with former Napoli forward Manolo Gabbiadini their leading scorer on just three goals. With three wins to their name this season, the Saints need to start putting the ball in the back of the net more often if they want to come close to replicating their eighth-place finish last season.

Once one of the hottest prospects in European football, Jovetic saw his career stall following his £23m departure from Fiorentina in 2013.

The striker opted to join Manchester City, despite a number of other clubs across Europe offering regular first-team football, and he made 44 appearances for the Citizens in all competitions.

Scoring just 11 goals in Sky Blue, eight of which were in the Premier League, Jovetic was eventually shipped out to Inter Milan on loan in 2015.

The forward then made the move to the San Siro permanent in January 2017 before being moved out on loan once again, this time to Spanish side Sevilla, just seven days later.

Having moved to Monaco during the summer, Jovetic has made just five Ligue 1 appearances. The 28-year-old has scored one goal since joining Les Monégasques and it is now believed that Jovetic would consider a move back to the Premier League.