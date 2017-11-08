West Ham Stopper Adrian Threatens to Leave in January 'if the Situation Continues'

West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian has told sources he is 'not happy' with his situation at the club, threatening to leave the Hammers in January if he is not given his chance to play.

Adrian told Radio Marca that he was not happy having to play second fiddle in East London, adding that he is looking at the market and protests he should be afforded more opportunities on the pitch.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The Spanish stopper said: "If the situation continues like it is then I will be looking at the market.

"I am not happy at the moment as I am not having the chances that I deserve on the pitch."

The 30-year-old Sevillan 'keeper is no stranger to having to play back up at the London Stadium, after the now departed Slaven Bilic opted to replace the Spaniard with Darren Randolph during the course of last term, after a string of inconsistent showings for West Ham.

With the recruitment of Joe Hart from Manchester City also, any hopes Adrian had of returning to the starting XI suffered a major blow, with Randolph forced to seek a move away also.

Adrian has 105 appearances for his current employers since his 2013 move from Real Betis, but has found regular minutes hard to come by this season having been restricted to League Cup minutes only this campaign.

With the Spaniard a forgotten man at West Ham, the arrival of David Moyes into the dugout brings with it new opportunities for Adrian.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

But with further appearances for his country on his mind, the player says things must change soon, or he will forced to drastically re-evaluate his time in England.

"The possibility also to play for the national team when you are not playing also disappears", Adrian said before Bilic's sacking. "The coach is not giving me much of a chance this year but the statistics speak for themselves.

"All I can do is fight to get out of this situation where I don't want to be any longer."