Brazil and Japan face off in a friendly match on Friday as the two teams inch closer to this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

The game will played in Lille, France, at 1 p.m. local time so fans in both teams’ countries won’t have trouble watching. (It’ll be morning in Brazil and evening in Japan.)

Though Neymar missed PSG’s last match with what manager Unai Emery called a muscle injury, Spanish media report he wasn’t actually injured and instead opted to stay home so he’d be fresher for Brazil’s friendlies against Japan and England.

​Brazil is likely to be without Phillippe Coutinho, though he may be fit enough to play against England on Tuesday.

