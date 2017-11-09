David Moyes Calls Taking Sunderland Job a 'Poor Choice' & Insists He Has Point to Prove at West Ham

By 90Min
November 09, 2017

David Moyes has been announced as the new manager at West Ham United, replacing the recently sacked Slaven Bilic, with the Hammers sat squarely in the relegation zone after winning just two of their opening eleven league games. 

Moyes' reputation has taken a dive since his successful spell as Everton boss between 2002 and 2013. Underwhelming spells at both Manchester United and Real Sociedad, in which he failed to last a full year at either, was followed by a truly disastrous time at Sunderland, who were relegated from the Premier League in 2017. 

Speaking in his first press conference as West Ham manager, Moyes claimed he has regrets about taking the Sunderland job and what it has done to his reputation.

"For me I didn't do enough due diligence on Sunderland," Moyes told the press (via the Daily Star.) 

"Preston was very good then everyone knows about Everton. I got the chance at Manchester United which is well documented. I had a great time in Spain. I came back and made a poor choice in the club I chose."

Under Moyes last season, Sunderland were relegated to the Championship after finishing bottom of the Premier League with 24 points. Now after being given another chance at West Ham, the 54-year-old Scot feels he has a point to prove by repairing his somewhat tarnished reputation. 


"I think I do have a point to prove, yes. Sometimes you have to repair things and maybe I’ve a little bit to repair," he added.

Moyes faces a difficult task ahead to get the best out of his West Ham side, who have conceded more goals than any other Premier League club with season.

"I'll do everything I possibly can to get West Ham as far up the table as we can, to try and give them the best team possible," he added. "But we need the players to take responsibility as well. It can’t always be the managers who are bad."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters