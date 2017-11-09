David Moyes Calls Taking Sunderland Job a 'Poor Choice' & Insists He Has Point to Prove at West Ham

David Moyes has been announced as the new manager at West Ham United, replacing the recently sacked Slaven Bilic, with the Hammers sat squarely in the relegation zone after winning just two of their opening eleven league games.

Moyes' reputation has taken a dive since his successful spell as Everton boss between 2002 and 2013. Underwhelming spells at both Manchester United and Real Sociedad, in which he failed to last a full year at either, was followed by a truly disastrous time at Sunderland, who were relegated from the Premier League in 2017.

Speaking in his first press conference as West Ham manager, Moyes claimed he has regrets about taking the Sunderland job and what it has done to his reputation.

500 - David Moyes' 1st match in charge of @WestHamUtd will be his 500th PL game; making him the 4th manager to reach the milestone. Mileage. pic.twitter.com/uc9jVrfaVE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 7, 2017

"For me I didn't do enough due diligence on Sunderland," Moyes told the press (via the Daily Star.)

"Preston was very good then everyone knows about Everton. I got the chance at Manchester United which is well documented. I had a great time in Spain. I came back and made a poor choice in the club I chose."

I see David Moyes saying he made a 'bad choice' in Sunderland, like the place was a lost cause before they even kicked a ball. Actually, he played a significant role in sending them down, starting with his transfers, and continuing with his general demeanour. — Kristan Heneage (@KHeneage) November 8, 2017

Under Moyes last season, Sunderland were relegated to the Championship after finishing bottom of the Premier League with 24 points. Now after being given another chance at West Ham, the 54-year-old Scot feels he has a point to prove by repairing his somewhat tarnished reputation.





"I think I do have a point to prove, yes. Sometimes you have to repair things and maybe I’ve a little bit to repair," he added.

Moyes faces a difficult task ahead to get the best out of his West Ham side, who have conceded more goals than any other Premier League club with season.

West Ham Set to Back New Boss David Moyes With Funds for 4 New Players in January @KavanFlavius https://t.co/gmDutjQ6Ez — West Ham Pro (@WestHamPro) November 8, 2017

"I'll do everything I possibly can to get West Ham as far up the table as we can, to try and give them the best team possible," he added. "But we need the players to take responsibility as well. It can’t always be the managers who are bad."