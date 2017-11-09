Favourite for Everton Job Sam Allardyce Claims Ross Barkley Is 'Putting His Career in Danger'

With only 150 first team appearances for Everton, Ross Barkley should be spending his time on the pitch letting his feet do the talking.

However, after he rejected the chance to sign a new deal and a protracted move away from the Merseyside club stalled, the England international has spent most of his time injured or on the bench.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Speaking to TalkSPORT, former England manager Sam Allardyce, one of the favourite's to take the Toffees job full-time, believes Barkley has to focus on football or risk stagnating his career.

“He’s putting his career in severe danger here," said the ex-Crystal Palace and Sunderland manager.

"If Chelsea don’t come in, or they don’t offer the sort of money they’re looking for, what does he do then? Football is a very short career and this promising young player, his career is currently stagnating.

Sam Allardyce Reveals the Truth Behind Rumoured Everton Manager's Job Meeting @thomp1987 https://t.co/o8hE2qfzcG — Everton FC Pro (@EvertonFCPro) November 7, 2017

“He needs to get back to playing football, and wherever the contract is and whatever the money is, surely it’s going to be enough this time to either stay at Everton or move on.”

The controversial coach, who spent just 67 days in charge of England, claims the Barkley is motivated by money.

“I think they [Everton] made him, they said at the time, the best offer they could possibly make him," added Allardyce. "Which he refused on the basis probably that his agent said, ‘I can get you more than that somewhere else’. And that didn’t materialise in the end.

“A move to Tottenham, I believe, broke down on the basis of the money, that they wouldn’t pay the demand from Barkley’s agent at the time and he’s left in limbo."