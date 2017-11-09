Inter Centre-Back Milan Skriniar Plays Down Barcelona Switch Amid Speculation

Internazionale centre-back Milan Skriniar has played down rumours of a possible transfer to Spanish giants Barcelona, following an impressive start to the season with the Nerazzurri.

Having made the switch to San Siro in the summer from Sampdoria, the 22-year-old has become a regular fixture in Luciano Spalletti's starting eleven, having played all of Inter's 12 league games this time out, scoring two goals along the way.

Despite interest from several high calibre sides, Skriniar insists he is happy at Inter, and wants to continue to help them climb further up the table.

💪🗳 | You voted for Milan #Skriniar as man of the match yesterday in #InterTorino! Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/NiATVEpkg6 — Inter (@Inter_en) November 6, 2017

As quoted by Italian outlet Calciomercato, the Slovakian defender said: “I am very happy about the results the team is earning. We struggled on Sunday against Torino, but Inter remain near the top of the table and close to Napoli.





"I put myself at the team’s disposal as best I can and I am also very pleased about the two goals I have scored."

In addition to discussing life at his new club, he went on to ensure fans that he has no intention of leaving the club any time soon, and reports of interest from Barcelona are not on his mind right now.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

"I’m an Inter player, and I do not talk about transfers," he added. "Barça is always Barça, but I do not say anything. I’m at Inter and I’m very happy."