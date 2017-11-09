Juventus Planning to Pull the Plug on Prodigy's Loan Move After Lack of Game Time

Showing plenty of promise as a sixteen-year-old debutant for the Old Lady first team in 2016, teenage striker Moise Kean hoped a loan move to Hellas Verona in the summer could boost his development in Serie A.

Although featuring nine times already for I Gialloblu in the Italian top flight, CalcioMercato reports that the academy prospect's loan could abruptly end if his performances do not pick up.

HECTOR RETAMAL/GettyImages

With only one goal to his name and Verona lagging behind in 19th place, parent club Juventus allegedly fear his stock could fall if he continues to struggle at Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi.

As his loan finishes in June, the people who watch over his career such as super-agent Mino Raiola want to give Kean a better chance of making the Juventus first team next season.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Picking up only six points from a possible thirty-six in Serie A, although he could be featuring more for the first team, the experience of struggling at the depth of the table could prove beneficial as a learning experience.

Serial league winners Juventus, who can call upon the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala or Mario Mandžukić to lead the line, will not necessarily be desperate for Kean to return but will still be keeping a close eye on developments at Hellas Verona.





Although he has only played in 448 minutes of action, at only 17 years of age the young Italian prospect has time on his side to impress the senior officials at Juventus.

Nevertheless, he will need to improve in training to feature more for Verona on a more regular basis, or risk stunting his obvious talent.