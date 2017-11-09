Kevin Mirallas' Everton Future Up in the Air Ahead of New Managerial Appointment

By 90Min
November 09, 2017

Kevin Mirallas could eye a January exit from Everton if the club's new boss decides not to utilise him following his latest off-the-field incident.

The forward was sent home from the Toffees' USM Finch Farm training base last week after he was accused of lacking commitment by interim head coach David Unsworth.

Mirallas has since apologised for his behaviour but, according to the Liverpool Echo, could finally be on his way out of Goodison Park in the winter window if he is not rated by whoever Everton install in the vacant manager's chair.

The 30-year-old, who only penned a new contract with the Blues in the summer, has seen his time on Merseyside fraught with rumours of ill discipline and wanting to depart for pastures new.

Mirallas had asked to leave the club in August after former side Olympiakos, as well as West Ham United, enquired about his availability, but then-manager Ronald Koeman decided against allowing him to leave.

The Belgium international appeared to have wormed his way back into the first-team fold under Unsworth after Koeman's sacking in late October - the winger starting against Chelsea and Leicester in the Carabao Cup and Premier League respectively.

Mirallas was an unused sub during the 3-0 loss to Lyon before the training ground bust up occurred, with the Lille youth product and Morgan Schneiderlin taking up Unsworth's offer to head home if they weren't prepared to work hard in training.

That incident is not the first time that Mirallas' commitment has been called into question, with a penalty miss against West Brom and other comments about wanting to leave the Toffees seeing Blues fans become tired of his attitude.

Mirallas has made 183 appearances in all competitions for Everton since his £6m switch in the summer of 2012.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters