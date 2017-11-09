A number of Barcelona players have given their thoughts about Neymar's £200m move to Paris Saint-Germain last summer. Previously, Gerard Pique and Xavi have said that they found out about Neymar's move while at Messi's wedding.

Luis Suarez has also gone on record to say that the Barcelona players told Neymar that they wanted him to stay at the club.

Now, in an interview with ESPN, Messi has finally commented on Neymar's move to Paris and claims that he was completely unaware of the deal until the very last minute.

When asked about if he knew about Neymar's move to PSG during his own wedding, Messi responded, "Honestly, no.

"Until the last day of the tour [of the United States] we were talking and we didn't know anything. He said that he still wasn't clear what to do and he didn't know what he was doing. Others said they knew. But right until the last minute, we were speaking to him."

While Messi was aware that some proposed deals for Neymar were on the table, he was not aware that any such deal had been agreed. Now in Paris, Neymar has had the ideal start to his Paris Saint-Germain career.

With eleven goals and seven assists from his first twelve games, Neymar has so far lived up to the hefty £200m price tag for PSG, who are currently undefeated at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Barcelona seem to be coping with life without Neymar, as they also remain unbeaten and four points clear at the top of La Liga. They continue to chase Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho as a potential replacement for Neymar.