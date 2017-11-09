Liverpool Star Adam Lallana Set for Injury Comeback in Friendly Match Next Week

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is finally set to return from injury in a behind-closed-doors friendly next week.

The Englishman had a good season last year, scoring eight goals in 35 appearances for the Reds. But a thigh injury he suffered in pre-season against Bayern Munich forced the midfielder to miss the first part of the season for Liverpool.

He also missed the World Cup qualifiers for England against Malta, Slovakia, Slovenia and Lithuania. He will not take part in the upcoming friendlies against Germany and Brazil for the Three Lions.

But according to ESPN, a source of theirs has said that Lallana's injury nightmare at the start of this season is about to come to an end, as he is set to take part in a behind-closed-doors friendly for Liverpool next week, with the opponents yet to be revealed.

The news means that Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho and Lallana could all be back for Liverpool after the international break ends.

Mane has already returned for Liverpool, as he started in their 4-1 victory over West Ham on Saturday. But Liverpool are still monitoring Mane after he was called to play for Senegal during the international break, with the club keeping in contact with the Senegalese Football Federation about his fitness.

Coutinho has missed Liverpool's last three games through injury, but has also been selected for international duty as part of the Brazil squad.

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has said that he believes the return of the star trio could be a key spark for the Reds after having to deal without them in the team. Speaking to Liverpool's official website, he said "I think we've been a bit unfortunate with the injuries and the suspensions.

"If you have three of those kinds of players injured at the same time then it's obviously a tough thing to deal with, but at the same time the squad's stayed calm underneath it.

"Hopefully after the international break they will be pushing the rest of the squad forward by adding in the goals and giving us a bigger platform to go from."

Liverpool will face Southampton at home in the Premier League after the international break is over.