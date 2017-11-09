Man United's Cringeworthy David de Gea Tweet Gets Brutally Trolled by Chelsea Fans After 1-0 Win

By 90Min
November 09, 2017

Chelsea fans brutally trolled Manchester United's Twitter page following the site's introduction of 280 character posts, in which United's page announced they would dedicate their lengthy posts to De Gea's countless saves, according to the Metro.

United's Twitter page announced they would be extending their De Gea tweets to: "#Davidsaves". The tweet was three days after the Red Devils trip to Chelsea on Sunday, and following Alvaro Morata's superb winner Chelsea fans were quick to turn the tweet in the favour.

Many users replied to the tweet, simply showing Morata celebrating his goal that he headed past his international teammate. One Twitter user took it to a different level, posting a photo of the moment Morata scored the winner, simply captioning it: "Save this."

De Gea has again been one of United's best players this season, and he arguably saved his side from a worse beating in Sunday's clash at Stamford Bridge. 

(You may also be interested in: Lukaku Destroyed on Twitter as Fans React to Chelsea's Hard Fought Win Over Man Utd)

The defeat left United eight points behind free scoring Man City, whilst Tottenham are behind them only on goal difference. Champions Chelsea moved to within a point of Jose Mourinho's side with the win.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters