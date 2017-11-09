Man United's Cringeworthy David de Gea Tweet Gets Brutally Trolled by Chelsea Fans After 1-0 Win

Chelsea fans brutally trolled Manchester United's Twitter page following the site's introduction of 280 character posts, in which United's page announced they would dedicate their lengthy posts to De Gea's countless saves, according to the Metro.

United's Twitter page announced they would be extending their De Gea tweets to: "#Davidsaves". The tweet was three days after the Red Devils trip to Chelsea on Sunday, and following Alvaro Morata's superb winner Chelsea fans were quick to turn the tweet in the favour.

With the introduction of #280characters, we are delighted to announce #DaveSaves will be extended to #DavidSaves. pic.twitter.com/S7PNq2Ip0S — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 8, 2017

Many users replied to the tweet, simply showing Morata celebrating his goal that he headed past his international teammate. One Twitter user took it to a different level, posting a photo of the moment Morata scored the winner, simply captioning it: "Save this."

De Gea has again been one of United's best players this season, and he arguably saved his side from a worse beating in Sunday's clash at Stamford Bridge.

The defeat left United eight points behind free scoring Man City, whilst Tottenham are behind them only on goal difference. Champions Chelsea moved to within a point of Jose Mourinho's side with the win.