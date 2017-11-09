Mauricio Pochettino Reveals Why He Is 'in Love' With Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy

Mauricio Pochettino has amusingly revealed that he is 'in love' with Daniel Levy for providing him with the chance to make Tottenham Hotspur a force in English football.

The Argentine spoke to journalists at the launch of Guillem Balague's new book about Pochettino's time at the Spurs helm - entitled Brave New World - and admitted, via the London Evening Standard, that he would be forever grateful for the opportunity to manage them.

Pochettino has made Tottenham one of the most feared sides in the Premier League since he took charge three-and-a-half years ago and he explained how the support of Levy has been crucial to the sterling job he has done with the north Londoners.

He said: “It's true that sometimes I don't want to be so kind with Daniel because Daniel knows more than me that sometimes we have differences, but I am in love with him.

“He is the type of person who gave me one day, three and a half years ago, the possibility to be here.

“To be able to write some history for this amazing club, to start to discover a different style of club, a different kind of project. To be here to me is more than a pleasure. I am so happy and my family and that is why I am so proud.”

Levy himself stated his desire to see Pochettino in the Spurs managerial hotseat for "10 to 15 years" in Balague's book, and the ex-Southampton boss reiterated his commitment to the club when quizzed on whether he could see himself overseeing a dynasty akin to Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

Pochettino added: “Of course my commitment with the club and Daniel is complete and of course then that depends more on them than me, to be here for 20 years.

“But of course I think Tottenham is a big club with massive potential. After three-and-a-half years we are always growing and growing.

“I feel so well, helping the club, helping the fans, helping the players and I am so happy here. But you cannot guess what will happen in the future, but my commitment is complete here and I would like to stay here. But I don't want to think past tomorrow.”