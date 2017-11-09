New West Ham Manager David Moyes Still Eager to Sign Portugal's William Carvalho

With the appointment of David Moyes confirmed as West Ham United's new manager at the beginning of the week, he will be under no illusions that his main objective is to quickly overturn the club's disappointing start to the season.

One player that Moyes would encourage the club's owners to renew their interest in, during the January transfer window, is Portuguese defensive midfielder William Carvalho.





Although the Hammers made tentative inquiries about the Sporting Lisbon player in the summer, nothing transpired.

Moyes wanted William Carvalho whilst at Man Utd. Reports have previously said we could go back in for him in January.... #WHUFC pic.twitter.com/VezpOmzoLU — West Ham News (@WHUFC_News) November 8, 2017

Curiously, Moyes nearly signed him during his time as manager of Manchester United. As reported by HITC online, the former Old Trafford supremo held initial discussions with Carvalho's representatives during the one and only year of his reign, with the move an expected formality until he was fired and ultimately replaced by Dutchman Louis van Gaal - there the deal fell through.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

The signing of Carvalho would be a welcome addition to a squad currently lacking in confidence and self belief. He has many qualities to his game that would instantly be beneficial:





His ability to protect the defence, to break up play and his strong physical presence are all commodities that the Hammers have severely lacked so far this season.

The Irons find themselves in a precarious position lying 18th in the Premier League after a difficult start, but thankfully only one point separates them from rivals above the relegation zone.

Some purposeful activity during the forthcoming transfer window, which could add some much needed quality in key areas of the field would help to boost the club's ailing slide and install vital confidence to home supporters that Moyes' appointment was the right decision.