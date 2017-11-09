New West Ham Manager David Moyes Still Eager to Sign Portugal's William Carvalho

By 90Min
November 09, 2017

With the appointment of David Moyes confirmed as West Ham United's new manager at the beginning of the week, he will be under no illusions that his main objective is to quickly overturn the club's disappointing start to the season. 

One player that Moyes would encourage the club's owners to renew their interest in, during the January transfer window, is Portuguese defensive midfielder William Carvalho. 


Although the Hammers made tentative inquiries about the Sporting Lisbon player in the summer, nothing transpired. 

Curiously, Moyes nearly signed him during his time as manager of Manchester United. As reported by HITC online, the former Old Trafford supremo held initial discussions with Carvalho's representatives during the one and only year of his reign, with the move an expected formality until he was fired and ultimately replaced by Dutchman Louis van Gaal - there the deal fell through.   

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

The signing of Carvalho would be a welcome addition to a squad currently lacking in confidence and self belief. He has many qualities to his game that would instantly be beneficial: 


His ability to protect the defence, to break up play and his strong physical presence are all commodities that the Hammers have severely lacked so far this season.

The Irons find themselves in a precarious position lying 18th in the Premier League after a difficult start, but thankfully only one point separates them from rivals above the relegation zone. 

Some purposeful activity during the forthcoming transfer window, which could add some much needed quality in key areas of the field would help to boost the club's ailing slide and install vital confidence to home supporters that Moyes' appointment was the right decision. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters