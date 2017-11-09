The Premier League Clubs That Have Covered the Furthest & Least Distance on the Pitch This Season

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has drawn criticism for his perceived use of negative tactics in the last few weeks, and fans won't be pleased to learn that the Old Trafford club sit joint bottom of the Premier League when it comes to distance covered this season.

Data published by Sky Sports can reveal that it is Bournemouth who lead the way when it comes to distance covered after 11 games, collectively running 1,256km.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

As a team, West Brom, Tottenham and Watford have all in excess of 1,240km, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City all also featured in the Premier League's top 10.

United, on the other hand, have collectively run just 1,162km, almost 100km less than Bournemouth in the same number of games and significantly less than their main rivals.

The only other team to have run as little as United are West Ham, also on 1,162km.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

They may still sit second in the Premier League table, but data highlighting number of sprints also doesn't reflect particularly well on Mourinho's side. Their 5,210 sprints is the sixth lowest in the division.

For West Ham, that figure is even smaller at 4,942 - they are the only one of the 20 clubs to have performed sprints on fewer than 5,000 occasions in the Premier League so far this season. Perhaps there is something in that which relates to their poor form and Slaven Bilic's sacking.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Leading the sprints table are Manchester City on 6,198. The next most sprints have been performed by Watford (5,950), Huddersfield (5,860) and Arsenal (5,842).

Distance Covered and Number of Sprints After 11 Games (Sky Sports):

Club Distance (km) Sprints Bournemouth 1,256km 5,762 West Bromwich Albion 1,247km 5,220 Tottenham Hotspur 1,246km 5,710 Watford 1,241km 5,950 Burnley 1,238km 5,405 Arsenal 1,237km 5,842 Chelsea 1,234km 5,597 Manchester City 1,225km 6,198 Brighton & Hove Albion 1,225km 5,182 Huddersfield Town 1,221km 5,860 Liverpool 1,217km 5,674 Newcastle United 1,213km 5,028 Everton 1,209km 5,606 Crystal Palace 1,201km 5,211 Leicester City 1,195km 5,407 Southampton 1,194km 5,356 Stoke City 1,183km 5,054 Swansea City 1,182km 5,050 Manchester United 1,162km 5,210 West Ham United 1,162km 4,942



