Arsene Wenger will supposedly look to cash in on Mesut Ozil in January, despite previously stating his desire to keep him at the club.

The German star, as has been well-documented, is out of contract next summer and there has been no indication that he will put pen to paper on a new deal at the Emirates Stadium, with Manchester United among his proposed suitors.

As things stand the Gunners face losing him for nothing in June, and could be open to listening to offers for the playmaker in the winter transfer window in order to avoid a situation where they lose him to a domestic or European rival for free.

According to the Star, Arsenal will consider selling Ozil if an offer of £30m comes in; a figure which may appeal to the midfielder's former manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester United.

Reports have recently claimed that the Portuguese is keen to link back up with the man he managed at Real Madrid, and the man he once labelled 'the best number 10 in the world'.

However, despite the reports of the London club's acceptance of Ozil's departure, the man himself has insisted he is still "100% an Arsenal player."

"Obviously people are going to write and speculate," the former Real Madrid star said as quoted by the Metro, prior to Germany's international fixtures.

"But I am 100 percent an Arsenal player. I want to perform here and have fun here. I’m enjoying my time here but I can’t say what will happen in the future."

Ozil announced himself as one of world football's best creators during his time at the Bernabeu, and could well push for a move to Old Trafford.

The Express have linked Juan Mata with a move back to Spain, and if that one came to fruition then it would definitely free up space for the 29-year-old to come in in his place.

Ozil has been with Arsenal for four-and-a-bit seasons now following his £42.5m move to London, and has had admirers and critics in equal measure.