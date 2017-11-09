Roy Hodgson Wants to Bring Jack Wilshere to Crystal Palace to Boost World Cup Hopes

Roy Hodgson, the Crystal Palace manager, wants to do Gareth Southgate a major favour by signing Jack Wilshere in January.





Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgson, wants to bring Jack Wilshere to the club, giving both the player and England manager Gareth Southgate helping hand.

Wilshere, who was left out of the England squad facing Germany and Brazil either side of this weekend, will likely have to leave Arsenal in order to get enough playing time to warrant a call-up to the squad that travels to Russia next July.

England manager Southgate told Wilshere that he must play for Arsenal in the Premier League to be considered and has stuck to his word even after Dele Alli, Jordan Henderson and Harry Winks withdrew due to injury.

West Brom’s Jake Livermore and then Burnley’s Jack Cork were called up as replacements ahead of Wilshere, as Southgate sent a clear message that he will stand firm on his beliefs.

“I don’t know how you get in an England squad if you’re not in the Arsenal team.”



With all credit to him, Wilshere has worked hard to return to the Arsenal line-up, with respectable performances in the Europa League and Carabao Cup. He came off the bench in the defeat to Manchester City, but is yet to start a Premier League game this season and the 25-year-old will consider his options, should no further progress be made.

His current Arsenal deal expires at the end of the season, with clubs such as West Ham, Swansea and Spanish side Real Betis all interested in potentially picking him up on a free next summer.

But Hodgson is particularly interested in bringing Wilshere to Selhurst Park, with the two already

having a good working relationship from Hodgson’s time as England manager.

Hodgson called-up Wilshere to the squad for Euro 2016, even though Wilshere had only played 141 minutes of football that season, at the expense of Danny Drinkwater, who had just won the title with Leicester City.

Wilshere’s last England appearance came during the dismal defeat to Iceland that knocked England out of the tournament in the round of 16 and ultimately cost Hodgson his job.

Southgate’s biggest selection problem is the centre of his midfield and Hodgson would be doing him a major favour by taking Wilshere to Selhurst Park and playing him regularly.

However, new West Ham manager David Moyes has been given funds to spend in January, and considering the club missed out on William Carvalho in the summer, a midfielder is top of his priorities.

Whether Wilshere would want to drop Europa League football for a relegation battle with just six months left on his Arsenal contract remains to be seen, but with the prospect of not going to the World Cup looming, it would be very hard for him to turn down.