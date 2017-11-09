Spurs Talisman Harry Kane Tops Shortlist of Names to Replace Karim Benzema at Real Madrid

Once again, Harry Kane has been in top form for Tottenham Hotspur this season. 13 goals is already his tally for the season, five of which were scored in the Champions League just one less than Cristiano Ronaldo.

But of those not firing on all cylinders this season for Real Madrid is their French striker Karim Benzema. The forward has just two goals from his last twelve matches - far from his goal scoring best.

The solution for Los Blancos looks to be to find a replacement for Benzema, who is beginning to grow out of favour at the Bernabeu.

Dario Gol have produced a shortlist of names that Madrid are reportedly targeting to replace Benzema, with 24-year-old Kane said to be at the top of President Florentino Perez's list. Perez believes Kane could be the ideal replacement for the ageing Benzema, who turns 30 next month.

Kane is reported to be favoured by Madrid ahead of some of Europe's best attacking players. Also on the list are Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, and Juventus' Paulo Dybala.

Real Madrid have a history of doing transfer business with Tottenham Hotspur. Dutch midfielder Rafael van der Vaart moved to Spurs from Madrid in 2010. Going the other way, Luka Modric and Gareth Bale both made big money moves to Los Blancos from the North London club.

However, Madrid would likely have to pay a huge sum in order to land Kane. His market value is estimated at €80m, which does not seem much in modern football. Madrid would likely have to pay well beyond that estimation to tempt Tottenham to agree a deal for their star man.