Watford Boss Marco Silva Hopes to Reunite With Leicester Outcast Islam Slimani With January Bid

By 90Min
November 09, 2017

Islam Slimani has not had the easiest time at Leicester since his club record move to the Foxes in 2016. Leicester signed Slimani for around £28m from Sporting CP, and has since only managed seven league goals. 

Failing to find the net so far this season, Slimani has found himself left out of the Leicester starting eleven of late. Even with the arrival of new manager Claude Puel, Slimani still cannot seem to break into the starting lineup and is reportedly growing frustrated. 

Algeria outlet L'Expression have reported on Slimani's growing frustrations with his position at Leicester and have said he will try and force a move in January and one man who might be closely following Slimani's situation is Watford manager Marco Silva. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Silva is said to be a big admirer of Slimani - who he managed for one season at Sporting CP. 

Slimani had much more joy playing under Silva, where he managed 15 goals that season. The Algerian forward may be the perfect fit at Watford where he would be reunited with his former boss.

Watford have had to rely on their midfielders for goals this season, and may look for a striker who can improve their firepower up top. Abdoulaye Doucoure and Richarlison are Watford's top scorers for the season with four each. 

Meanwhile, strikers Troy Deeney and club record signing Andre Gray have only managed two goals between them. 

