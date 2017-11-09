West Ham Boss David Moyes Not Frightened By Board's Expectations

By 90Min
November 09, 2017

Newly appointed West Ham boss David Moyes insists that he is not daunted by the demands from the board about what they expect from his reign.

Moyes's predecessor, Slaven Bilic, was sacked by the club earlier this week after a poor run of form. Shortly following Bilic's departure, West Ham announced Moyes had signed a six-month contract, giving him the task of keeping the club in the Premier League.

West Ham's Co-owner David Gold insists that the club have picked the right man for the job and "the best man available." While Moyes told Sky Sports, "David Sullivan, David Gold and Karen Brady have all been really supportive.

"They've told me what to expect. There's nothing they've said to me that frightens me. The job is not easy for any manager and you need good owners behind you."

Moyes will mark a momentous 500th Premier League game as the Hammers take on Watford at  Vicarage Road on Sunday 19th November.

The 54-year-old was one game shy of this achievement upon leaving Sunderland as the club were relegated into the Championship at the end of last season.

The former Machester United manager commented on the potential of the landmark figure, claiming: "When you start you never know how many games you're going to get but to get 500 in the Premier League I'm very proud, and very proud to be doing it as a West Ham manager."

The Scotsman has confirmed that he is in talks with Stuart Pearce to join his backroom staff as the east London side are looking to stay clear of their current position in the relegation zone.

"I'm in talks with one or two," Claimed Moyes. "I'm hoping to have a good, strong staff with me because we know what we need to do and we want it done quickly."

A win against Watford could potentially mean that West Ham move out of the relegation zone as West Brom have the daunting task of playing reigning champions, Chelsea.

