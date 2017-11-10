Arsenal Set to Rival Catalan Giants Bareclona in Race for Lyon's Nabil Fekir

Arsenal are planning to rival Barecelona for the signing of Lyon's technical forward Nabil Fekir, thus reuniting him with ex-strike partner Alexandre Lacazette - according to SPORT.

There's no question that Arsenal's veteran manager, Arsene Wenger loves a French forward, having signed arguably the best striker to grace the Premier League, in Thierry Henry and the impressive Lacazette, last summer and it's no surprise that the Gunners' boss has reportedly added in-form Fekir to his wish list.

The 24-year-old has been in dazzling form this campaign, showcasing great technical ability and ruthless finishing, scoring 11 in 12 league matches for Lyon. The academy graduate, who previously expressed an interest in playing in either England or Spain in the future, has now inevitably attracted the interest of Catalan giants, Barcelona.

Ernesto Valverde is revitalising the league leaders this term, with a number of fresh additions including Ousmane Dembele, Nelson Semedo and the returning Gerard Deulofeu this summer, and is determined to continue the makeover once the transfer window reopens.





Xavi Hernandez of Marca, reported this week that Valverde stepped up interest in the Frenchman with club technical director, Robert Fernandez, having scouted him during Lyon's 3-0 victory over Everton in the Europa League.

Most goals by a trio this season:



Depay, Fekir, Mariano: 26 goals.



Cavani, Mbappe, Neymar: 24 goals.



Aguero, Jesus, Sterling: 22 goals.



Cuadrado, Dybala, Higuain: 21 goals.



Alcacer, Messi, Paulinho: 20 goals.



It isn't all about the money. pic.twitter.com/YzX44c6Dho — ™ (@Tacticomotion_) November 9, 2017

Back in 2015, Fekir's father deemed Arsenal's chances of signing his son very likely, claiming: "If he leaves [Lyon], it will be for Arsenal. It's the only club that can enable him to progress, with Wenger."





Despite 24-year-old Fekir's affinity with current club Lyon, he may soon start to feel the need to take another step in his career.

Arsenal Target Lyon's Nabil Fekir Eyes England or Spain Move & Rules Out Joining Another French Club @ https://t.co/PpqFEAlZEx — ArsenalPro (@ArsenalPro) November 8, 2017

Barcelona's reported interest in the player may yet hinge on their pursuit of Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho, with both players occupying similar roles.