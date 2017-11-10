Barcelona Line Up Lyon Star as Potential Signing Following Months of Scouting

Barcelona are reported as having a keen interest in Lyon star Nabil Fekir after watching him string some remarkable performances together this season.

The 24-year-old Frenchman has set Ligue 1 alight, having scored 13 goals and registered four assists in 17 appearances so far this term, and has several clubs taking notice.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

As seen in the image way above, he also has his Messi jersey celebration on point. But that isn't believed to have any bearing on Barcelona's interest; although the fact that he celebrated in such a manner in front of Saint Etienne fans following a Man of the Match performance during Lyon's 5-0 rout of the aforementioned side is perhaps an indication of his extreme confidence levels.

According to Marca, the Spanish side have been monitoring Fekir for several months and are possibly looking to add the French star to a growing list of players hailing from the country, currently inclusive of Ousmane Dembele, Lucas Digne and Samuel Umtiti.

🔥🔥🔥 Nabil Fekir mérite le trophée du joueur du mois d'octobre !!



Votez pour lui sur https://t.co/BANwZJFngz pic.twitter.com/i8FJzv4yuw — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) November 9, 2017

Fekir was Ligue 1's Young Player of the Year during the 2014/15 season, and has since been called up to represent France.

The player is also said to be a potential alternative to Philippe Coutinho. Other reports in Spain have suggested that the Brazilian will move to the Camp Nou in January, with personal terms already ironed out. But Liverpool have given no indication that they will let the player go.

Snatching up Fekir from Lyon shouldn't be easy either, as Jean-Michel Aulas, Lyon's owner, is expected to ask for top dollar for his player if it ever comes down to him leaving.