Demarai Gray Reveals Frustrations Over Lack of Playing Time Under Craig Shakespeare

Leicester City and England starlet Demarai Gray has opened up on his frustrations throughout Craig Shakespeare's tenure in charge at the King Power Stadium.

The England Under-21 star signed a new four-year contract with Leicester last week and has since revealed that he felt 'held back' during Craig Shakespeare's time as the Foxes' manager.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Since Claude Puel was appointed as the new Leicester boss, Gray has started the new boss' first two games in charge, playing a total of 170 minutes, a stark contrast to the single game he started when Shakespeare was in charge.

With such young talents as Joe Gomez, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham being called up to the England first team, Gray has recently aired his grievances over being left behind and continuing to feature for England's Under-21's as opposed to graduating to the senior Three Lions squad.

Speaking to the English press, as reported by the Daily Mail, Gray spoke of his frustrations, saying: "Being in and out of the team is not good. You see the players that are getting selected. A lot of them are playing regular football at their club and we all know what Gareth is about. If you are in good form and doing well at your club, he will put faith in you.

"That is why I felt very disappointed at times because I felt I was being held back by not playing. I know what I'm capable of. I think with my last few performances I have started to show people what I can do.

"Over the last 18 months I've been held back a bit. There were times I felt I could have played, but it was the manager's decision. Everything happens for a reason and I think I've got through the rough stage. It's settling now. Since Puel came in, I feel I'm going to get more chances."

So far this season, Gray has made a total of 13 appearances for the Foxes, netting two goals and making one assist across all competitions. Now, England's Under-21 head coach Aidy Boothroyd will be hoping Gray can replicate some of his good league form as his young Lions face off against Ukraine in the Euro 2019 qualifiers on Friday night.