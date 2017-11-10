Eden Hazard Brands Man City Star & Belgium Teammate Kevin de Bruyne 'Best Player in the League'

Eden Hazard has admitted that his Belgian teammate Kevin de Bruyne is the finest in the Premier League at the moment.

Both Hazard and De Bruyne were club teammates for a season while the latter was still at Chelsea, before being deemed surplus to requirements and sold to VfL Wolfsburg.

Now back in England with Manchester City, De Bruyne has flourished under new coach Pep Guardiola and featured in all fifteen Champions League and Premier League games, scoring three goals and picking up nine assists.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Such form has not gone unnoticed, of course, as Hazard, a former PFA Player of the Year himself, fully recognises the outstanding abilities of his rival.

Speaking to DH.be, as quoted by Metro, Hazard says: "Kevin is definitely the best player in the Premier League. He plays with a good team, but that's also thanks to him that they play so well.

"He has been criticised when he has played for Belgium, but I do not always think that's fair. He always carries out everything and does his best. He's an excellent player for our team."

The duo were last on opposing sides in September, where de Bruyne scored the winning goal for City at Stamford Bridge, and now sit nine points above Chelsea.

Belgium have already qualified for next year's World Cup, but could play alongside one another in the friendlies against Mexico on Friday night or Japan on Tuesday.