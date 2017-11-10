Gareth Bale Could Miss Rest of 2017 as Real Madrid Reveal New Injury Blow

By 90Min
November 10, 2017

Real Madrid have reported that Welsh star Gareth Bale has suffered an injury setback, following an issue that has kept him out since early last month.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man tore a muscle in his calf at the beginning of October, leaving him ineligible to compete in important matches for both club and country; and it's looking like he could miss several more games.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

The Spanish side announced that Bale was taken for further testing after complaining with pain in his leg on Thursday, and it was discovered that certain skeletal muscle in his thigh had been ruptured.

A statement on Real's official website reads: "Our player Gareth Bale, who felt some discomfort in his left leg at the end of training last Thursday, has been subjected to different tests today by the Real Madrid Sanitas Medical Services.


"He has been diagnosed with a fibrillar rupture in the middle third of the adductor longus muscle of the mentioned leg. Update pending."

Earlier reports suggested that Zinedine Zidane was set to rest Bale for another two weeks before thrusting him back into the first team - but given this latest development, it could be for much longer than that.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters