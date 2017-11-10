Gareth Southgate Insists England Must Copy 'Brave' German Example Over Emerging Stars

Gareth Southgate has insisted that England need to be "brave" and put their trust in their country's emerging talents to produce the goods for the senior side.

The Three Lions boss was quoted by the Guardian newspaper as he explained why it was time for England to bring in the next generation of stars to try and end their 51-year wait to land a major international trophy.

Ruben-Loftus Cheek, Jordan Pickford and Tammy Abraham are all expected to make their senior England bows in Friday's friendly with Germany at Wembley as Southgate puts his money where his mouth is.

The ex-Middlesbrough manager is also considering calling up Under-21s stars Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Demarai Gray and Dominic Solanke for Tuesday's friendly encounter with Brazil.

That sextuplet, along with others in and around England's senior set up, are the future of the Three Lions' national side - and Southgate used Germany's model for using young, talented players as soon as they're ready as an example that England need to follow.

He said: “If we don’t try things now, when will we? And it’s not just about Russia [next summer’s World Cup], it’s beyond that.

"Germany took a young team to the Confederations Cup. They are brave enough to take decisions which might get them results or might not. They are constantly evolving and that’s what we have to do.”

Of those expected to start against Germany in London, Southgate picked out Crystal Palace loanee Loftus-Cheek as someone who bears the hallmarks of what England needs to eek out of its rising stars, with footballing ability taking a slight precedence over just physical attributes.

He added: “He [Loftus-Cheek] has always been the biggest kid in the playground but he’s not a player who has survived on physical strength.

“He’s a different sort of player, at his best in behind the opposition midfield, driving at defences – great technical quality, dribbling ability, power. He’s a really exciting player. He’s quite a quiet lad so I’m hoping he gets a lift in confidence from how we see him.”