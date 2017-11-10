Jamaal Lascelles Reveals the Story Behind Training Ground Scrap with Mohamed Diame

Physical centre-back Jamaal Lascelles has revealed details regarding his training ground fight with Newcastle United team-mate Mohamed Diame last month.

The pair supposedly apologised to team-mates that witnessed the incident - which reportedly led to blows - and offered to take them out for a meal.

Speaking to Magpies legend and former skipper Alan Shearer - for the BBC Premier League Show - the current captain, Lascelles, revealed: "I just didn't like what I saw. I don't care who I upset. If we fall out, we fall out. If it comes to blows, it comes to blows. I've got to do my job and that's why I wear the armband."

Jonjo Shelvey is playing with a cast today.



He broke a finger splitting up a fight between Lascelles and Diame.



Manager Rafa Benitez was obviously unimpressed with the pair but insisted he had 'seen worse' in training during the duration of his long career in management.

English midfielder Jonjo Shelvey actually broke his finger while trying to get between the two players. The Spaniard then revealed that the fight broke out during a "small training game."

"Jonjo was in the middle, so he was making peace and everything was fine. After the incident, they apologised to each other. Maybe they will buy lunch for everyone. It was Mo’s idea to take the team out to lunch. I don’t know when or how they will do it."

"I have seen worse than that over the years. When you are in the middle of a game and you are losing or winning, players can react in different ways. It is nothing. There's lots worse than that. I told Jamaal that he has to keep pushing in the right way and Mo is normally training in the right way too."