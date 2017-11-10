Jurgen Klopp Mocks British Journalists Ahead of Friendlies Against Germany and Brazil

By 90Min
November 10, 2017

Jurgen Klopp has had his say on England's World Cup chances this summer, warning British journalists to not get carried away with the result of the upcoming friendlies with Germany and Brazil. 

Whether it be a positive or negative result, fans and journalists alike can often take things to the extreme when it comes to the England national team. Gareth Southgate has named an experimental squad for these matches, with many first team names pulling out through injury. 

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

As quoted by the Guardian, Klopp said: “If you want to play a friendly you should choose another team than Germany. And Brazil is the second one, that’s really funny. All the journalists need to cool down and don’t expect too much. It’s not that they [England] cannot win, of course, but you make it too big if they win, too big if they lose."


The youth included in the squad has got people buzzing for International football once more, with names such as Tammy Abraham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Eric Dier - the latter is set to wear the captain's armband against Germany. 

“When qualification was over, people said now the problems start because the tournament is coming up" said Klopp, "So England has a bunch of fantastic young players, that’s how it is. I’m not sure how Germany will line up but it’s a very good game for sure but I would not say it should be a sign for the future.”

Klopp pointed towards the success at youth level as a true indicator for the state of English football, saying: “The sign for the future was the Under-17 and the Under-20 World Cup successes. We have to make sure they are coming through.” 

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

With Liverpool's own Joe Gomez a beneficiary of more game time at Anfield this season, Klopp will be keeping an eager eye on the young talent in these fixtures. With Daniel Sturridge and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain dropped from the squad, Gomez remains the only Liverpool representative in the current crop. 

