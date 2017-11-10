Man Utd Suffer Setback in Marouane Fellaini Contract Talks as Player Considers Options

November 10, 2017

Manchester United reportedly run the risk of losing Marouane Fellaini on a free transfer this summer as the Belgian midfielder weighs up his options at what promises to be a potentially crucial crossroads in his career.

In January of this year, United and Fellaini exercised option of an tacking an additional 12 months onto the four-year deal that the player originally signed when he joined in 2013, taking his current terms through to the end of the 2017/18 season.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Despite talks, the former Everton star is yet to agree an extension beyond then and it is becoming increasingly plausible that he could be playing his football elsewhere next season as the deal ticks towards expiration.

According to ESPN, the doubt has come from Fellaini's wish for United to match the terms he has apparently been offered by other clubs as he knows this could be the last 'big' contract of his career as he rapidly approaches his 30th birthday - 22nd November.

ESPN also notes that Fellaini has already turned down an offer United made in September.

Turkish clubs Galatasaray and Besiktas have both been heavily linked with the player, while there has been brief speculation regarding potential interest from Serie A duo Roma and Milan.

Should Fellaini reach 1st January without signing a new United contract, he would be eligible to formally discuss terms with foreign clubs with a view to a possible pre-contract agreement.

It is not thought that United manager Jose Mourinho wants to see Fellaini leave as the Belgium international has formed an important part of his plans since arriving at Old Trafford last year. The player's recent injury absence served as proof of just how much impact he has.

