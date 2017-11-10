New West Ham Boss David Moyes Free to Sell Club Record Signing Marko Arnautovic

West Ham have given new manager David Moyes permission to sell club-record signing Marko Arnautovic just four months after they shelled out £25m on the Austrian.

The board are prepared to fully back Moyes in the upcoming transfer window, with the manager allowed to make any changes necessary to keep the club in the Premier League.

With many tipping West Ham for the drop following this appointment, Moyes will be keen to prove a point - with a squad overhaul expected this winter.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

As revealed by the Mirror, Arnautovic could be the highest profile exit in January, as Moyes looks to get rid of under-performers. The Hammers record signing has failed to make an impact at the London Stadium and was sent off against Southampton on his second appearance in Claret and Blue.

Several of the Hammers high-profile (and previously lauded) summer signings have failed to make a positive impact at West Ham so far. Goalkeeper Joe Hart has produced mixed displays, making a few high profile errors, while forward Javier Hernandez (despite being the Hammers' top scorer) has been criticised for his work rate in recent weeks.

New West Ham Manager David Moyes Still Eager to Sign Portugal's William Carvalho https://t.co/TUjc41mTSS — West Ham Pro (@WestHamPro) November 9, 2017

Hernandez's work rate is not a problem unique to the Mexican striker and remains a theme running throughout the West Ham side, who have accumulated the least distance ran in the Premier League this season.

Moyes is keen to address this lack of work rate within the side, and will reportedly exile any player who isn't willing to fight for the cause - especially the £100k a week Arnautovic.

As for the new boss' potential new recruits, Moyes is a known admirer of Bournemouth's Harry Arter and Lamina Kone, who he worked with at Sunderland. In addition, West Ham look set to resurrect their interest in Sporting CP midfielder William Carvalho.