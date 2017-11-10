Guess who isn't having happy Mondays anymore. That's right: Patrice Evra.

The former Manchester United and Juventus full-back was slapped with a UEFA ban on Friday, leaving him ineligible to compete in any European matches until June of next year.

This comes as a result of the Frenchman getting sent off before kick-off, following the delivery of a kick to the head of a certain supporter before Marseille played Vitoria in the Europa League last week.

An official UEFA statement reads: "The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) has decided to suspend the Olympique de Marseille player Patrice Evra until 30 June 2018 from all UEFA club competition matches for which he would be otherwise eligible. In addition, the player has been fined €10,000."

Marseille were also hit with a €25,000 fine and then "ordered to contact Vitoria SC within 30 days for the settlement of the damages caused by its supporters."

And they have since confirmed that the player's contract has been terminated by mutual consent.

"By mutual agreement, Olympique de Marseille and Patrice Evra decided to end their collaboration," said a statement on their website. "The player's contract is officially terminated with immediate effect."

Marseille owner Frank McCourt has also condemned Evra's actions, as well as those of his club's supporters, describing the behaviour as unacceptable and intolerable.

"This was unacceptable behaviour, from both the player and the supporters," he said to La Provence newspaper on Thursday.

"It's not something that we can tolerate at Marseille, it's as simple as that. It's a very regrettable incident and it is really a pity to see a great player like Patrice pushed to a point where he behaves like that."